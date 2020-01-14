News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tom Hanks’ family also offered Greek passports over wildfires assistance

Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - 02:07 PM

Greece has extended an offer of citizenship to Hollywood star Tom Hanks to his wife and their two children, in recognition of the family’s help in assisting victims of a deadly wildfire near Athens in 2018.

Last month, Greek president Prokopis Pavlopoulos has signed an honorary naturalisation order allowing the 63-year-old actor to claim Greek citizenship.

The decision published in a government gazette revealed that the order also includes Hanks’ wife, actress and producer Rita Wilson, and their two sons, Chester and Truman.

The wildfire killed more than 100 people in July 2018.

