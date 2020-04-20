Toddler recovers from Covid-19 despite heart defect and chronic lung disease

A one-year-old girl has recovered from Covid-19 despite being born with a congenital heart defect and a chronic lung disease.

Leah Peters has spent much of her life going in and out of hospitals for operations and treatment and her parents admitted they thought it would be a “real struggle” if she contracted coronavirus.

Her mother and father, Agata and Michael Peters, from Lincolnshire, England said their daughter was a “little fighter” and “surprised us all” after she was sent home the day after receiving her test results.

Leah was taken to the emergency department at Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital after she developed a cough and had low heart stats at the end of March.

She was born prematurely at 32 weeks and five days – which meant she developed a chronic lung disease from birth, United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust said.

The youngster is set to have further surgery in the summer to combat her congenital heart defect.

Speaking after her return home, Leah’s mother, Mrs Peters, said: “A few weeks ago we noticed that Leah had a bit of a cough, but living in a house with us and her two older sisters, Natalie aged four and Emily aged five, we assumed it was a cold or another bug they had brought home and were not overly worried.

“Because of Leah’s heart condition we have a nurse come to visit her at home every week.

“The nurse took her stats and as they were a bit low and combined with the cough she called an ambulance and we were taken to the emergency department at Pilgrim Hospital where she was given oxygen and she picked up a bit.”

She continued: “It was only later when we were on the ward that we heard that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

“We really were surprised. Because of Leah’s existing conditions we had talked about coronavirus and feared if she caught it she would really struggle.

“But she is a little fighter and has surprised us all. She was sent home the day after we received the test results and is doing really well at the moment.”

Speaking about the treatment her daughter had received, Mrs Peters added: “All of the NHS staff have been amazing.

“Even through all of the protective personal equipment (PPE) they have to wear, they have been so sweet and caring.

“We couldn’t have asked for any more from the team at Boston. Thank you just isn’t enough, it doesn’t describe how grateful we all are.”

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust deputy chief executive Mark Brassington said: “Staff across the NHS and social care in Lincolnshire and across the country are going above and beyond, doing everything they can to care for patients like Leah.

“It really does lift all of our spirits to hear how well she is now doing.

“Leah is among more than 130 patients diagnosed with coronavirus who have already been able to leave our hospitals to continue with their recoveries.

“Our message to everyone reading Leah’s story is thank you for supporting the NHS and doing your bit by staying home. It really is making a difference so please keep it up.”

