Toddler girl snatched by stranger who stole father’s car, UK police say

Police are searching for a 17-month-old girl who was abducted by a man as he stole her father’s car, Scotland Yard has said.

The parent met with the stranger in Manor Park, east London, shortly before 4.40pm on Sunday with a view to selling the Audi A5.

Urgent appeal to find two-year-old girl taken during car theft in #Newham - the car was later found abandoned in Hatherway Crescent, E12 without the toddler. Anyone with information is requested to call police on 999. https://t.co/5ERMAeInZ5 pic.twitter.com/T0xG8qemTi— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 6, 2019

But the suspect leapt into the vehicle and drove away from Nine Acres Close, with the girl named Maria Tudorica sitting in the front passenger seat, officers said. The suspect drove away from Nine Acres Close (John Stillwell/PA)

The black car – registration number FY58UAZ – was found abandoned nearby in Hatherway Crescent without the child.

Maria, originally from Romania, was said to live locally and was wearing a white top and red bottoms at the time she was taken. Police are searching for the missing girl (John Stillwell/PA)

Detectives said the man who took the car is described as a slim Asian man, who was dressed in black clothing.

- Press Association