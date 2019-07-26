News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Tobias Ellwood axed from British Government

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 03:32 PM

Tobias Ellwood has lost his job as a defence minister as Boris Johnson continued to reshape the British Government.

The former army officer, who was hailed as a hero for his attempts to save the life of Pc Keith Palmer during the Westminster terror attack, has been an outspoken critic of the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

He said he would support Mr Johnson from the backbenches but will speak out on the need for more defence spending.

He said: “As I support the new Prime Minister from the backbenches I am committed to furthering the case for increased defence spending and growing our defence capabilities.

“We enter a new era of instability facing ever more complex and diverse threats.

“Britain must develop our hard power if we are too retain our influence on the international stage.”

- Press Association

