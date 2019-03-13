NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tina Malone admits breaching anonymity order with Bulger killer Facebook post

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 12:27 PM

Actress Tina Malone has admitted breaching an injunction protecting the identity of James Bulger killer Jon Venables by sharing a post on social media.

The High Court in England heard that she shared a post on Facebook in February last year which purportedly included an image and the new name of Venables.

Malone’s barrister, Adam Speker, told the High Court today that, on reflection after giving evidence, the 56-year-old accepted that she was in breach of the injunction.

UK police handout photo of Jon Venables (left) and Robert Thompson (PA)

He said she understood that Venables had been given anonymity for his protection.

The Shameless star told the court she was not aware that she was doing anything wrong when she shared the post.

Toilet roll and painkiller sales surge in sign of UK shopper stockpiling

A court order was made “against the world” in 2001 which bans the publication of anything that purports to reveal the identities of Venables and Robert Thompson.

They have been living anonymously with new identities since being released from a life sentence for the kidnap, torture and murder of James in 1993, when they were both aged 10.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

James BulgerJon VenablesTina Malone

