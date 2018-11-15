Timeline of Brexit chaos at heart of British government

British Prime Minister Theresa May stepped out of 10 Downing Street at about 7.15pm on Wednesday following a marathon five-hour Cabinet meeting and announced the Cabinet had agreed the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Here are the key developments since.

Wednesday, November 14

– 7.15pm – Prime Minister Theresa May makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street following a five-hour Cabinet meeting, announcing ministers have agreed the draft Brexit withdrawal agreement.

She said: “The choices before us were difficult, particularly in relation to the Northern Ireland backstop, but the collective decision of Cabinet was that the Government should agree the draft withdrawal agreement and the outline political declaration.” Theresa May outside 10 Downing Street (Victoria Jones/PA)

– 8pm – Jean-Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission, writes to European Council President Donald Tusk to say that the withdrawal negotiations had concluded and the next step in the process can begin.

Thursday, November 15 Dominic Raab outside his Surrey home (Andrew Matthews/PA)

– 7.30am – Donald Tusk announces the council will hold an extraordinary summit in Brussels on November 25 to finalise the UK’s withdrawal agreement.

– 7.30am – Shailesh Vara quits as Northern Ireland Minister.

With much sadness and regret I have submitted my letter of resignation as a Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister. A copy of my letter is attached. It has been a joy and privilege to serve in the Northern Ireland Office and I will always cherish the fondest memories. pic.twitter.com/SN8j4OwhYD — Shailesh Vara MP (@ShaileshVara) November 15, 2018

– 8.50am – Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab quits.

Today, I have resigned as Brexit Secretary. I cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed for our deal with the EU. Here is my letter to the PM explaining my reasons, and my enduring respect for her. pic.twitter.com/tf5CUZnnUz— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 15, 2018

– 10am – Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey resigns.

Earlier this morning I informed the Prime Minister I was resigning from her Cabinet pic.twitter.com/ZeBkL5n2xH— Esther McVey (@EstherMcVey1) November 15, 2018

– 10.20am – Suella Braverman resigns as a Brexit minister.

It is with deep regret and after reflection that I have had to tender my resignation today as a Brexit Minister. Thank you for the opportunity. I look forward to working to support Brexit from the Backbenches. This has not been an easy decision. pic.twitter.com/C0kply8aLE— Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) November 15, 2018

– 10.20am – Anne-Marie Trevelyan quits as a parliamentary private secretary in the Department for Education.

It is with sadness that I have submitted my letter of resignation as PPS to the Education Ministers to the Prime Minister. It has been a joy and a privilege to have served in defence and education. pic.twitter.com/AWlMXNxtT0— Anne-Marie Trevelyan (@annietrev) November 15, 2018

– 10.30am – Mrs May begins her address to Parliament

– 12.35 – Ranil Jayawardena, Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Ministry of Justice, resigns.

– 1pm – Tories in the European Research Group meet in the House of Commons to discuss their response to Mrs May’s deal. Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks outside the Houses of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA Images)

– 1.20pm – European Research Group chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg hands in his letter of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee.

– 1.30pm – Mrs May finishes her statement to the Commons after nearly three hours, and after answering more than 100 questions.

– 1.55pm – Commons Leader and pro-Brexit MP Andrea Leadsom insists she has no plans to quit the Cabinet.

– 2.05pm – Further Tory MPs begin publishing letters of no confidence in Mrs May on Twitter.

– 3pm – Gillingham and Rainham MP Rehman Chishti resigns as Conservative vice-chairman and prime ministerial trade envoy to Pakistan.

My letter of resignation sent to PM @theresa_may stepping down as Vice Chairman @Conservatives & PM Trade Envoy to Pakistan. 1. Cannot support Draft EU Withdrawal Agreement. 2. Very disappointed by lack of leadership shown by UK Gov to do morally right thing in Asia Bibi Case. pic.twitter.com/hcaxba1hJr— Rehman Chishti (@Rehman_Chishti) November 15, 2018

- Press Association