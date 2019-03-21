NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Time to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights, says Trump

Thursday, March 21, 2019 - 05:35 PM

US President Donald Trump has said it is time to recognise Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

Mr Trump said that after 52 years, it is important for the United States to fully recognise Israel’s control over what he says is an area of “critical strategic and security importance to Israel” and stability in the region.

His tweet came as secretary of state Mike Pompeo was in Jerusalem.

Reporters asked Mr Pompeo about the issue but he declined to answer.

The Israeli prime minister has accused Iran of attempting to set up a terrorist network to target Israel from the Golan Heights, which Israel captured from Syria in 1967.

He has used the incident to repeat his goal of international recognition for Israel’s claim on the area.

- Press Association

