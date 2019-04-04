NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tim Ryan becomes latest Democrat to enter race for the White House

Thursday, April 04, 2019 - 04:44 PM

Congressman Tim Ryan has become the latest Democrat to announce he is running for president.

The 45-year-old from Ohio announced his 2020 Democratic primary bid on Thursday on ABC’s The View.

He plans an official kick-off rally in Youngstown on Saturday, where a big turnout by trade unions is expected.

Mr Ryan, a political moderate from Niles, made an unsuccessful bid to replace Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader in 2016.

Mr Ryan represents the district formerly held by the late Democratic Representative Jim Traficant, for whom he worked.

The blue-collar area swung strongly for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

He has served in Congress since 2003 and, before that, spent two years in the Ohio Senate.

He joins an already crowded field of Democratic White House candidates.

- Press Association

Donald Trump, Tim Ryan

