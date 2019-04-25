NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Tiger will not be put down after it attacked founder of animal rescue charity

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 10:59 AM

A Bengal tiger has attacked an animal rescue's founder in north-western Arizona, but the big cat will not be put down after the man said it was his fault.

Keepers of the Wild said on Facebook that founder Jonathan Kraft was working to protect animals from heavy rain, lightning and hail during a Monday storm when Bowie the tiger pushed a gate and attacked.

Mr Kraft took the blame for what he called an "accident", and said "these situations occur when there is human error".


Mr Kraft was taken to a hospital with two broken bones and other wounds.

The sanctuary said the declawed tiger used his teeth to hold Mr Kraft until staff intervened.

Kraft will be recovering for several months.

The group said Bowie is fine and will not be put to sleep.

