Three-year-old girl injured as father attacked in attempted carjacking

Friday, April 19, 2019 - 12:41 PM

A three-year-old girl has been left injured after a would-be carjacker attacked her father as he delivered a takeaway.

The attacker threatened the 29-year-old man with a Taser-like device and a metal implement as he was walking a street in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, west of Glasgow in Scotland in the early hours of this morning.

He demanded the delivery driver’s car keys and money and assaulted him but the victim managed to return to his car where his partner and three-year-old daughter were waiting.

The suspect ran after the Nissan Micra and smashed the passenger side windows as it drove away from Cochranemill Road onto Beith Road.

The child was left with cuts to her legs.

Detective Inspector Robert Bowie said: “This was a terrifying incident for this young family and luckily they were not seriously injured during this attack.

“A dark-coloured van was seen in Cochranehill Road whilst this incident took place, and I am appealing to the occupants of that vehicle to get in touch

“At this time we are appealing to anyone who has any information on this crime to contact us as soon as possible through 101 quoting reference number 0013 of 19th April 2019.”

- Press Association

