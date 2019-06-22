News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three workers dead and 18 injured in Cambodia building collapse

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 07:45 AM

A seven-story building under construction collapsed in Cambodia’s coastal city of Sihanoukville on Saturday, killing three workers and injuring 18, authorities said.

The city police chief, Thul Phorsda, said a rescue operation was under way to find out if any more workers were trapped in the rubble.

It was not immediately clear what caused the collapse at 5am local time.

Yun Min, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province, said by telephone that the building was owned by a Chinese investor and is intended as a condominium — one of many Chinese projects in the beach resort.

Information Minister Khieu Kanharith said on his official Facebook page that all the workers are Cambodians, who were using the unfinished structure as their sleeping quarters.

- Press Association

