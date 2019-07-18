News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Three sentenced to death in Morocco for killing Scandinavian hikers

Three sentenced to death in Morocco for killing Scandinavian hikers
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 07:08 PM

Three men have been sentenced to death by a court in Morocco for murdering two Scandinavian women hiking in the Atlas Mountains.

A fourth suspect who fled the scene was given life in prison.

After several hours of deliberation, the court handed 19 accomplices jail terms ranging from five to 30 years.

None of the men reacted as the sentences were read out but families of those convicted rushed out of the crowded courtroom in Sale crying.

Lawyers gather inside the courtroom before the sentencing (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)
Lawyers gather inside the courtroom before the sentencing (Mosa’ab Elshamy/AP)

Maren Ueland, 28, from Norway, and Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, from Denmark, were stabbed to death in December. The murders were recorded on video and posted online.

The men claimed allegiance to the Islamic State group.

All 23 addressed the court ahead of the verdicts, with most begging for leniency.

The main defendants asked Allah for forgiveness. Jounes Ouzayed and Rashid Afatti are carpenters while Abdessamad Al Joud is a street merchant. The man who fled the murder scene is Khaiali Abderahman.

In his closing arguments in June, the prosecutor asked the court to sentence the key suspects to death, and described the three main defendants as “human beasts”.

A Swiss man, Kevin Zoller, who was among the accomplices, received a 20-year sentence.

A lawyer for Ms Vesterager’s family said he was “100% satisfied” with the verdicts.

Khalid El Fataoui noted that Ms Vesterager’s mother had asked the court in a letter at an earlier hearing this month to sentence the killers to death.

“We obtained what she asked for.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Rap-loving US official who sent hundreds of emails about Tupac forced to resignRap-loving US official who sent hundreds of emails about Tupac forced to resign

Taking the plunge has a depth of benefitsTaking the plunge has a depth of benefits

State's first social enterprise policy will ‘unlock potential’ of social businessesState's first social enterprise policy will ‘unlock potential’ of social businesses

Relying on Pharma to drive economic growth is not healthyRelying on Pharma to drive economic growth is not healthy

Moroccomurders

More in this Section

Teenage drill rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with murderTeenage drill rapper Unknown T appears in court charged with murder

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard forces ‘seize tanker accused of smuggling oil’Iran’s Revolutionary Guard forces ‘seize tanker accused of smuggling oil’

Donald Trump leans into issue of race in bid for 2020 re-electionDonald Trump leans into issue of race in bid for 2020 re-election

Live animal testing at lowest level since 2007Live animal testing at lowest level since 2007


Lifestyle

10% of women suffer from it worldwide.As Alexa Chung reveals she has endometriosis, here’s everything you need to know about the condition

Pinnies, cookie cutters and wooden spoons at the ready.Food projects to do with the kids this summer

Stop. Climbing. Uluru.As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

Whether it’s wearing acid-washed jeans or booty shorts, the model is a denim chameleon.As she lands a big new campaign, here’s why Kendall Jenner is a denim icon

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »