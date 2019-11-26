Three men cleared of killing and freed after 36 years in US prison

Three men who have spent 36 years in prison have been cleared of the killing of a teenager after a review of their case.

Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart were released from custody in Maryland, in the US, hours after a judge quashed their convictions and prosecutors dropped the charges.

They were teenagers when they were sentenced to life in prison in 1984.

“On behalf of the criminal justice system, and I’m sure this means very little to you gentlemen, I’m going to apologise,” judge Charles Peters told the men, the Baltimore Sun reported.

Mr Chestnut, Mr Watkins and Mr Stewart were arrested in November 1983 for the killing of 14-year-old DeWitt Duckett.

The teenager was accosted and shot in the neck while walking to class at a school in Baltimore.

The case was reopened earlier this year by the office of Baltimore City state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby after Mr Chestnut sent a letter to the conviction integrity unit.

READ MORE Corbyn refuses to apologise to Jewish community after Chief Rabbi warning

The Washington Post reported that Mr Chestnut included exculpatory evidence he uncovered last year.

Prosecutors now say police reports show several witnesses told police that that suspect, who was 18 at the time of the crime, was the gunman.

One student saw him flee the scene and dump a gun as police arrived at Harlem Park Junior High School, but authorities at the time focused their investigation on the three.

The new suspect was shot to death in 2002.

An assistant prosecutor working on the case told the court in 1984 that the state did not have any reports that would have raised doubts about the defendants’ guilt, even though police records had statements involving the 18-year-old and also showed trial witnesses had failed to identify the teenagers in photo lineups.

A judge sealed those documents, but Mr Chestnut obtained them through a public records request last year.

“Everyone involved in this case – school officials, police, prosecutors, jurors, the media, and the community – rushed to judgment and allowed their tunnel vision to obscure obvious problems with the evidence,” said Shawn Armbrust, executive director of the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project, which represents Mr Watkins.

He added that “this case should be a lesson to everyone that the search for quick answers can lead to tragic results”.