Three members of British family drown at Costa del Sol resort

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 07:43 PM

Three members of the same family have died at a holiday resort in the Costa del Sol.

The three people, reported to be British, were found unresponsive in a swimming pool at Club La Costa World on Christmas Eve, a statement from holiday operator CLC World Resorts and Hotels said.

It added that management were assisting the authorities “fully” with an investigation into the deaths at the resort, which is near the town of Fuengirola.

The statement said: “Management at Club La Costa World resort would like to offer its heartfelt condolences to the family affected by the loss of three family members on 24th December 2019.

“The guests were found unresponsive in one of the resort’s pools. First response teams and emergency services attended and administered first aid.

“The management are assisting the authorities fully with their investigation into the deaths.

“We would like to thank our first response team and the emergency services for their quick and appropriate responses, and our staff for the continuing support of the family at this difficult time.”

Tanya Aamer, 23, a holidaymaker from Birmingham who is staying at the resort, told the PA news agency she saw “bodies covered in white sheets” by the side of the pool, and could hear “a woman crying aloud”.

“The atmosphere as I was walking past is indescribable," Ms Aamer added.

“Obviously we’ve never been in that situation before so we kind just began walking slowly in a slight state of confusion as to what we’re witnessing and eventually when we got to the bottom it was just silent, no talking or anything.”

