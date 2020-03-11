News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three killed, including two US soldiers, in rocket attack on Iraq base

By Press Association
Wednesday, March 11, 2020 - 08:51 PM

At least three people have been killed, including two US service members, in a rocket attack in Iraq.

A US official said 10 people were injured in the attack.

Army Colonel Myles Caggins, a US military spokesman in Iraq, said on Twitter that more than 15 small rockets hit Iraq’s Camp Taji base.

Camp Taji, located just north of Baghdad, has been used as a training base for a number of years.

There are as many as 6,000 US troops in Iraq, training and advising Iraqi forces and conducting counter-terror missions.

Officials did not say what group they believe launched the rocket attack, but Kataib Hezbollah or another Iranian-backed Shia militia group is likely.

Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for a late December rocket attack on a military base in Kirkuk that killed a US contractor, prompting American military strikes in response.

That in turn led to protests at the US embassy in Baghdad.

They were followed on January 3 by a US air strike that killed Iran’s most powerful military officer, General Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, of which Kataib Hezbollah is a member.

Kataib Hezbollah has been designated a “foreign terrorist organisation” by the State Department since 2009.

