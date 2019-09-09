News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three killed in shooting in Dutch city

An image of Dordrecht, via Google Earth
Monday, September 09, 2019 - 08:12 PM

Three people have been killed and one seriously injured after a shooting in the Netherlands, police said.

Officers said the shooting happened in a residential street in the city of Dordrecht.

Police spokesman Wim Hoonhout told the Associated Press: “It seems like a family incident.”

Photos from the scene showed a large police presence and at least one ambulance parked in a street as people stood in the street looking on.

Dordrecht mayor Wouter Kolff tweeted that it was an “extremely serious shooting” and he would visit the scene later in the evening.

