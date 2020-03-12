News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq

Three killed in attack on army base in Iraq
By Press Association
Thursday, March 12, 2020 - 06:28 AM

A member of the British military is believed to be one of three people killed in a missile attack at an army base in Iraq.

A US official confirmed two of those killed at the Camp Taji base were American troops, but declined to comment on the nationality of the third.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said it was aware of an incident involving UK service personnel at the base, which is used as a training site for Coalition forces.

“An investigation is underway, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” the spokesman said.

A report carried by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, however, said a member of the British military was among the deceased.

US military spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins said 12 more people from the Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve were injured after more than 15 small rockets had hit the base.

One witness told the PA news agency he heard screams of panic at the base as sirens rang out.

Ali Al Dulaimy, a 28-year-old Iraqi journalist, filmed the attack from the town of Balad to the North of Taji.

Speaking to PA  in Arabic through a translation tool, he said: “I heard screams and panic at the American forces inside the camp, and they were rushing to extinguish the fires that devoured the camp.

“There were soldiers shouting and sirens. It was in an agricultural area 10 km near the camp.”

He added the rockets appeared to have been fired at “precise” targets.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson labelled the attack as “deplorable”.

He said: “Our servicemen and women work tirelessly every day to uphold security and stability in the region – their presence makes us all safer.

“The Foreign Secretary has spoken to the US Secretary of State and we will continue to liaise with our international partners to fully understand the details of this abhorrent attack.”

A statement by the task force public affairs office added: “Three Coalition personnel were killed during a rocket attack on Camp Taji. The names of the personnel are withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with national policies.

“Approximately 12 additional personnel were wounded during the attack. The attack is under investigation by the Coalition and Iraqi Security Forces. Camp Taji is an Iraqi base that hosts Coalition personnel for training and advising missions.

“Approximately 18 107mm Katyusha rockets struck the base. The Iraqi Security Forces found a rocket-rigged truck, a few miles from Camp Taji.”

In January, the MoD told the PA news agency that there were around 400 personnel in Iraq across three main bases – Camp Taji near Baghdad, Union III in Baghdad, and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Officials did not say what group they believe launched the rocket attack, but Kataib Hezbollah or another Iranian-backed Shia militia group is likely.

Kataib Hezbollah was responsible for a rocket attack on a military base in Kirkuk in December that killed a U.S. contractor, prompting American military strikes in response.

It led to protests at the US embassy in Baghdad which was followed on January 3 by a US airstrike that killed Iran’s most powerful military officer, General Qassem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a leader of the Iran-backed militias in Iraq, of which Kataib Hezbollah is a member.

Kataib Hezbollah has been designated a “foreign terrorist organisation” by the US State Department since 2009.

Camp TajiIraqMinistry of Defence

More in this Section

US talk shows to be filmed without studio audiences due to coronavirusUS talk shows to be filmed without studio audiences due to coronavirus

Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found deadFloyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead

Three killed, including two US soldiers, in rocket attack on Iraq baseThree killed, including two US soldiers, in rocket attack on Iraq base

Stegosaurs roamed on Skye 170 million years ago, research findsStegosaurs roamed on Skye 170 million years ago, research finds


Lifestyle

Patrick Rafter is a violinist from Kilkenny, and is based in Switzerland.A question of taste - Patrick Rafter, violinist with Lir Quartet

When Dublin guitarist and producer Gavin Ralston lost his five-year battle against bowel cancer last September, he left behind not only bereaved family and friends but also numerous musical projects from his prolific career, writes Ellie O'ByrneJiggy's Album tribute to a deceased bandmate

Baz Ashmawy wants us to raid our wardrobes for an important charity and help the environment in the process, says Sharon Ní ChonchúirThis old thing? Baz Ashmawy asks us to donate clothes in aid of charity

In advance of his gigs in Cork and Dublin, Ellie O’Byrne about the heady days of the 2 Tone movement, and the recent tragic stabbing of his grandsonReturn of the rude boy: Neville Staple of The Specials

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 16
  • 37
  • 38
  • 42
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »