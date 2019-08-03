News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Three killed as cliff collapses onto popular California beach

Three killed as cliff collapses onto popular California beach
By Press Association
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 07:31 AM

Three people have died and two more were injured after a cliff collapsed onto a popular Southern California beach.

The sandstone bluff gave way shortly before 3pm local time (11pm BST) on Friday at Grandview Beach in Encinitas, a suburb north of San Diego.

The area is popular with local residents, surfers and holidaymakers.

A woman died at the scene, and two other people died in hospital.

Two other people were hurt in the accident (AP)
Two other people were hurt in the accident (AP)

A fourth person remains in hospital, while a fifth suffered minor injuries.

The beach was filled with people at the time of the collapse. A KNSD-TV helicopter captured footage of beach chairs, towels, surf boards and beach toys strewn about the sand.

A 30ft by 25ft section of the bluff located about 15ft above the beach gave way, dumping rock and sand onto the people below.

Several victims had to be dug out of the mound.

The bluff remains unstable and the area was closed. Homes on top of the cliff are not in any danger, Encinitas fire chief Mike Stein said.

At one point, dogs were brought in to search for additional victims, but by late Friday night none had been found.

A loader has been brought in to clear away the heavy debris.

Bluffs give way four to eight times a year in Southern California, but the area usually suffers “nothing of this magnitude”, according to Brian Ketterer, southern field division chief of California State Parks.

“This is a naturally eroding coastline,” Encinitas lifeguard captain Larry Giles said.

“There’s really no rhyme or reason, but that’s what it does naturally.

“This is what it does, and this is how are beaches are actually partially made. It actually has these failures.”

Suburbs north of San Diego have contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean, pressuring bluffs along the coast. Some bluffs are fortified with concrete walls to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.

The collapse occurred near Grandview Beach. It is fairly narrow, with tides high this week.

Long stretches of beach in Encinitas are narrow strips of sand between stiff waves and towering rock walls. People lounging on beach chairs or blankets are sometimes surprised as waves roll past them and within a few feet of the walls.

Some areas are only accessible by steep wooden stairs that descend from neighbourhoods atop the cliffs.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Boris Johnson warned over possible resignations after by-election defeat

More on this topic

The Kennedys: Fabled family dynasty has been touched by tragedyThe Kennedys: Fabled family dynasty has been touched by tragedy

Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies aged 22Robert F. Kennedy's granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies aged 22

Donald Trump says robbery at politician’s home is ‘too bad’Donald Trump says robbery at politician’s home is ‘too bad’

Jeffrey Epstein will not go on trial before June 2020, US judge rulesJeffrey Epstein will not go on trial before June 2020, US judge rules

EncinitasSan DiegoTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22

Investigation ordered as blasts reported in BangkokInvestigation ordered as blasts reported in Bangkok

RAF drafted in as thousands evacuated due to reservoir collapse fears in UKRAF drafted in as thousands evacuated due to reservoir collapse fears in UK

New 3D map of Milky Way suggests it is warped and twistedNew 3D map of Milky Way suggests it is warped and twisted


Lifestyle

The conversation around The Big Day has been dominated by two questions. First, is this really, as claimed, Chance the Rapper’s debut album? And second, does it need to be 22 tracks long?Album review: Chance the Rapper - The Big Day

Disney’s “live action” Lion King remake has been disturbing the bejaysus out of audiences with its super- realistic CGI animals. Nothing is creepier, it turns out, than realistically- depicted alpha predators who burst into song.Album review: Beyoncé - The Lion King: Gift

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »