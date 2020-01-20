News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Three killed and dozens wounded in Baghdad protests

Three killed and dozens wounded in Baghdad protests
Monday, January 20, 2020 - 10:53 PM

Iraqi security forces have fired tear gas and live rounds during clashes with anti-government protesters, killing three and wounding dozens of demonstrators, officials said.

Separately, three rockets landed in Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone, the seat of Iraq’s government and home to several foreign embassies, but caused no injuries or damage, two security officials said.

The clashes prompted authorities to close key streets and thoroughfares leading to the Iraqi capital’s centre.

Protesters close a street in central Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)
Protesters close a street in central Baghdad (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

The violence was the latest since protests in Iraq reignited last week after a brief lull amid soaring tensions between Washington and Tehran following a US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad earlier this month.

The rockets landed close to the US embassy in the Green Zone, and are the latest in several similar attacks.

As in the other incidents, the perpetrators were not immediately known but the strike comes during a sensitive time as the US and Iran step back from taking further escalating action on Iraqi soil. Two rockets fell in the Green Zone on January 8.

In Baghdad, tear gas and live rounds were fired near Sinak Bridge and Tayaran Square, which have been the scene of violence in recent days, medical and security officials said.

A gunshot wound killed one protester while a second died after being hit in the head by a tear gas canister, medical officials said. A third later died of his injuries, the officials said.

Anti-government protesters take cover (Khalid Mohammed/AP)
Anti-government protesters take cover (Khalid Mohammed/AP)

A statement from Baghdad Operations Command said 14 officers were wounded by a group of rock-throwing “inciters of violence” while trying to secure the entrance to Tahrir Square, the epicentre of the protest movement.

Among the dead was Yousif Sattar, 21, a local journalist covering the protest movement, one medical official and an activist said.

“Despite these actions our forces continued to exercise restraint and follow up on the security duties assigned to them,” said the statement.

A security official said at least nine arrests have been made after the National Security Council authorised security forces to arrest demonstrators blocking main thoroughfares and roundabouts.

In the southern city of Nasiriyah, protesters blocked the highway linking the city to the southern oil-rich province of Basra. At least six protesters were wounded when an unknown gunmen fired at them from a speeding car, a medical official said.

BaghdadprotestsTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Vice President Pence honours Martin Luther King Jr at church serviceVice President Pence honours Martin Luther King Jr at church service

Boy, three, killed in caravan fire in Wales as sibling left in critical conditionBoy, three, killed in caravan fire in Wales as sibling left in critical condition

Dozens wounded as Iraqi protesters raise pressure on governmentDozens wounded as Iraqi protesters raise pressure on government

Johnson tells Putin no change in UK stance since Salisbury chemical attackJohnson tells Putin no change in UK stance since Salisbury chemical attack


Lifestyle

SECOND Captains is one of the long-running success stories in Irish podcasting. Ostensibly a sports show led by Eoin McDevitt, Ken Early, and Ciarán Murphy, the former Off The Ball team from Newstalk launched the podcast in mid-2013. two Monday shows are offered for free, with Tuesday-Friday behind a Patreon subscriber model and dubbed ‘The World Service’. It has more than 11,500 subscribers.Podcast Corner: First-class podcasts from Second Captains

The incredible life of Ireland’s first celebrity chef has been turned into a play, writes Colette SheridanHow Maura Laverty cooked up a storm

Their paths first crossed on the top floor of the library at University College Cork in October 2010 when both were students there so Amy Coleman and Steven Robinson were delighted to retrace their footsteps on their big day.Wedding of the Week: College sweethearts open new chapter

Peter Dowdall reveals why all roads will lead to Tullow in County Carlow on February 1Snowdrop patrol: Why all roads will lead to County Carlow

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »