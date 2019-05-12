Three injured as light aircraft hits overhead cables in Wales

Three people have been taken to hospital after an incident involving a light aircraft in South Wales.

Gwent Police said they were called at around 11am this morning to reports an aircraft had to make an unscheduled landing close to the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny – colliding with overhead wiring.

The dual carriageway has been closed as result of the incident, with images captured from cars at the scene showing a plume of smoke rising into the air.

A Gwent Police spokesman said: “Three occupants of the light aircraft were treated by paramedics at the scene. Their injuries are not life-threatening.”

We are currently at the scene of an incident involving a light aircraft close to the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny. Read more here: https://t.co/zXtDGd7Ejc pic.twitter.com/G5NP8NLfFK— Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) May 12, 2019

A spokeswoman for outh Wales Fire Service said the three people were “transported by ambulance to hospital as a precautionary measure”.

Police said Western Power are at the scene of the incident, which saw overhead cabling fall on to a nearby train line.

A spokesman for Network Rail confirmed the line between Newport and Hereford has been closed, with replacement bus services operating until the situation has been made safe.

- Press Association