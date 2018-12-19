NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Three in hospital after London health centre stabbing – police

Wednesday, December 19, 2018 - 01:09 PM

Three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing at a health centre in east London, police said.

Officers were called to St Stephen’s Health Centre in Tower Hamlets at 11.06am on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

Three people were taken to hospital with stab injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man was detained nearby and taken to hospital with an injury, police added.

The force said the incident was not terror-related. A cordon remains in place.

Tower Hamlets police tweeted: “We are in attendance and aware of an incident at St Stephens Health Centre. We are dealing with it and one male arrested.”

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

StabbingTower Hamlets

Related Articles

Russian millionaire’s death most likely caused by poisoning or Sads – coroner

Boylesports to buy UK bookie in early 2019

British mother who 'sacrificed' daughter found not guilty by reason of insanity

Multi-millionaire whose partner died after ‘rough sex’ is jailed

More in this Section

Russian millionaire’s death most likely caused by poisoning or Sads – coroner

Corbyn in misogyny row over ‘stupid woman’ remark aimed at Theresa May

Brexit a ‘grave danger’ to NHS, British Medical Association warn

Scientists spot regular pattern in Jupiter’s unusual weather


Lifestyle

Why Brussels sprouts are for life, not just for Christmas

Emily Blunt says having children can affect your confidence: Is she right?

Things you only know if you’re in charge of cooking on Christmas Day

Struggling to sleep? 6 ways to relieve insomnia naturally

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »