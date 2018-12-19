Three in hospital after London health centre stabbing – police

Three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing at a health centre in east London, police said.

Officers were called to St Stephen’s Health Centre in Tower Hamlets at 11.06am on Wednesday, Scotland Yard said.

We are in attendance and aware of an incident at St Stephens Health Centre. We are dealing with it and one male arrested.— Tower Hamlets Police (@MPSTowerHam) December 19, 2018

Three people were taken to hospital with stab injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.

A man was detained nearby and taken to hospital with an injury, police added.

The force said the incident was not terror-related. A cordon remains in place.

- Press Association