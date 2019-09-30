News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three held in Greece after ancient shipwrecks were plundered

By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 03:27 PM

Three men have been arrested on Greece’s Aegean island of Kalymnos for allegedly plundering ancient shipwrecks and removing more than two dozen intact pottery vases.

In a statement on Monday, police said the antiquities dated from the fourth Century BC to the late Middle Ages.

They were mostly amphoras, pointy-bottomed two-handled jars used to transport wine, olive oil and other foodstuffs in ancient cargo ships.

Greece’s cultural heritage is protected by laws (Nick Potts/PA)

The suspects were arrested in their homes on Sunday, police said, adding that a fishing boat the men allegedly used to locate and raise the pots has been confiscated.

Ancient shipwrecks, often complete with their cargos, are common in Greek seas and some can be visited by divers.

But all antiquities are considered state property, and their removal is prohibited.

