Three German fans charged after attack on Manchester City supporter

Friday, May 31, 2019 - 01:59 PM

A German football fan has been charged with attempted murder and two others with serious assault after a Manchester City supporter was attacked at a Champions League game in February.

News agency dpa said Essen district court confirmed receipt of the indictments, which were already presented to the defendants of the accused.

The English fan suffered serious head injuries in the attack at Schalke’s stadium in Gelsenkirchen on February 20.

He required an emergency operation and was placed in an artificial coma.

The alleged attackers were arrested some days later, and the main suspect has been in custody since.

Based on witness accounts and video footage, state prosecutors accuse the suspect of having planned the attack.

