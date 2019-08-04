News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Three family members killed in California sea cliff collapse

Three family members killed in California sea cliff collapse
By Press Association
Sunday, August 04, 2019 - 08:13 AM

Three women killed when a sea cliff collapsed in Southern California were members of a family gathered on a beach to celebrate one of them having survived breast cancer, authorities and relatives said.

Anne Clave, 35, and her mother, Julie Davis, 65, died at hospitals after the sandstone bluff gave way at Grandview Beach, the San Diego County Medical Examiner said.

A family email obtained by KNSD-TV identified the third victim as Elizabeth Cox, Ms Clave’s aunt.

The victims were part of a family gathering celebrating Ms Cox surviving breast cancer, the email said.

Ms Cox died instantly at the scene, the email said. Her age was not given.

The area where the sea cliff collapsed on Friday (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)
The area where the sea cliff collapsed on Friday (Hayne Palmour IV/The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP)

Ms Clave “enriched the lives of all those around her with the joy and fun she brought to all,” the email said, and Ms Davis was an “incredible grandmother”.

The three women leave behind spouses, children, and many members of their extended families, the news station reported.

“The nature of the accident and the loss is incomprehensible to all of us, our children and those around us,” the email said.

On Saturday, officials reopened much of the popular surf beach that was closed following the tragedy.

Someone left a bouquet of flowers on a nearby rock.

A 30-foot-long slab of the cliff plunged onto the sand on Friday afternoon.

A lifeguard reported feeling and hearing the thud as the dense dirt landed on the beach.

People nearby scrambled to the towering pile of debri to help search for victims.

“I saw first responders, and I saw lifeguards frantically digging people out of the debris,” Jim Pepperdine, who lives nearby, told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Search and rescue personnel head down to the site of the cliff collapse (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Search and rescue personnel head down to the site of the cliff collapse (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Mr Pepperdine said he saw people trying to resuscitate a woman before her body was covered.

Suburbs north of San Diego have long contended with rising water levels in the Pacific Ocean that pressure bluffs along the coast.

Some are fortified with concrete walls to prevent multimillion-dollar homes from falling into the sea.

Long stretches of beach in Encinitas are narrow strips of sand between stiff waves and towering rock walls. People lounging on beach chairs or blankets are sometimes surprised as waves roll past them and within a few feet of the walls.

Grandview Beach can be reached by wooden stairs from a car park above. It is fairly narrow, with tides high this week. Surfers often lay their boards upright against the bluff.

Cliffside collapses are not unusual as the ocean chews away at the base of the sandstone, authorities said. Some beach areas have been marked with signs warning of slide dangers.

Bluffs give way four to eight times a year in Southern California, but “nothing of this magnitude,” said Brian Ketterer, southern field division chief of California State Parks.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Texas shooting: 20 dead and more than two dozen injured in El Paso

More on this topic

Charity airshow taking place in Meath in aid of Down SyndromeCharity airshow taking place in Meath in aid of Down Syndrome

‘Leave shyness at the door when house-hunting’‘Leave shyness at the door when house-hunting’

All the latest from the world of art and antiquesAll the latest from the world of art and antiques

Go west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgunGo west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgun

CliffGrandview BeachSouthern California

More in this Section

Campaigners call for ‘urgent transformation’ of way world’s land is usedCampaigners call for ‘urgent transformation’ of way world’s land is used

Several people killed in Texas shopping complex shootingSeveral people killed in Texas shopping complex shooting

More residents evacuated near collapse-threatened English damMore residents evacuated near collapse-threatened English dam

Two pilots arrested over failed breath test before Glasgow to America flightTwo pilots arrested over failed breath test before Glasgow to America flight


Lifestyle

House-hunting is a curious blend of agony and ecstasy. Some of us find the myriad of box-ticking extremely stressful — but then again who doesn’t love a good excuse to pore over the property pages, lust after those must-haves in glossy interiors spreads and oh-so-casually stop by auctioneer’s windows during our evening stroll?‘Leave shyness at the door when house-hunting’

From a €48k doll's house to chandeliers and Hollywood legends, we have all the latest from the world of art and antiques.All the latest from the world of art and antiques

Des O’Sullivan previews the August bank holiday weekend auctions in Ballyconneely, Connemara.Go west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgun

A Shillelagh from the infamous massacre in the quiet Cork village of Ballinhassig in 1845 sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Fonsie Mealy’s summer auction in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, last week.Ballinhassig massacre shillelagh sells for over €5k

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 03, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 22
  • 29
  • 31
  • 37
  • 34

Full Lotto draw results »