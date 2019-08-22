News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Three dead, including child, as lightning strikes in Poland’s Tatra Mountains

By Press Association
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 04:07 PM

Three people, including a child, have been killed by lightning during a sudden thunderstorm in Poland’s southern Tatra Mountains, a Polish official said.

The spokeswoman for Krakow’s provincial governor, Joanna Pazdzio, told The Associated Press she was told about the deaths by the leaders of the rescue operation that was taking place this afternoon in the Tatras.

The Tatra rescue service, TOPR, said rescuers were dispatched to Giewont peak where a group of people, including children, had been struck by lightning.

TOPR chief Jan Krzysztof said a number of people on the peak and at other locations were dead and about a dozen people were injured.

Kinga Czerwinska of the Airborne Ambulance Service said four helicopters were sent in to help.

She said lightning had struck Giewont peak, a popular trekking destination, and other locations in the Tatras.

