News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Three dead as rival fans clash before Honduran football game

Three dead as rival fans clash before Honduran football game
By Press Association
Sunday, August 18, 2019 - 06:44 PM

A fight between rival football fans outside the National Stadium in Honduras has left three people dead and led to the suspension of the game.

Local media said the fight began when Olimpia fans attacked with stones and vandalised the bus carrying Motagua players to the stadium in the capital Tegucigalpa on Saturday.

Three players were injured by flying glass.

Motagua fans responded and gunfire was heard.

Hospital spokeswoman Juliette Chavarría confirmed that three people had died in the incident. Others were reportedly injured.

Police launched tear gas to quell the violence and fans ran on to the field.

National Police said they arrested a suspect with guns who allegedly participated in the riot.

“Fans from both teams staged a confrontation outside the stadium, so police proceeded with the use of dissuasive means to control the situation,” police said in a statement.

“We regret these situations and I call on the fans of Olimpia and other teams in the National League to avoid performing these acts which damage soccer,” said Olimpia president Rafael Villeda.

The National League did not set a new date for the game to be played.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Celebrity break-ups: Why their pain is our painCelebrity break-ups: Why their pain is our pain

The summer is finally over. All we are left with now is the Rose of TraleeThe summer is finally over. All we are left with now is the Rose of Tralee

Five things for the week aheadFive things for the week ahead

Sounds of the City: The musical output of individual UK citiesSounds of the City: The musical output of individual UK cities

footballTegucigalpa

More in this Section

Feminist figurehead Steinem blasts Israeli PM over US congresswomen travel banFeminist figurehead Steinem blasts Israeli PM over US congresswomen travel ban

Gibraltar rejects US pressure to hold Iranian oil tankerGibraltar rejects US pressure to hold Iranian oil tanker

Migrants jump off rescue boat to try to reach Italian islandMigrants jump off rescue boat to try to reach Italian island

Box of snakes left outside vet’s surgery in UKBox of snakes left outside vet’s surgery in UK


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead with Des O'Driscoll.Five things for the week ahead

From Liverpool’s beat-pop to Bristol’s trip-hop, Irish writer Karl Whitney explains the distinctive musical output of individual cities in the UK, writes Marjorie Brennan.Sounds of the City: The musical output of individual UK cities

As landlords’ enclosures of villages and commonages during England’s industrial revolution drove landless countrymen into the maws of the poet William Blake’s “dark Satanic mills”, a romantic nostalgia for the countryside began to grow.Damien Enright: Great writers took inspiration from walking

Take no risks, ‘do all the right things’, and you’ll lead a comfortable, but dull, existence. ‘Living dangerously’, on the other hand, yields ‘highs’ of excitement usually followed, alas, by pain andRichard Collins: Live fast and die young or last up to 500 years

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »