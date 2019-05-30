Three dead and child missing after boat capsizes in river between Germany and France

Three people have died and a child is missing after a small boat capsized in the Rhine River between Germany and France, police said.

French and German rescuers are searching for the missing child.

A police official said the boat, which left the German bank of the river carrying four people, sank near the eastern French town of Gerstheim.

Two adults and one child were killed and a child is missing, according to the officer.

It is unclear what caused the sinking and no information was immediately available about the victims' ages or nationalities.

The regional French rescue service for the Bas-Rhin region tweeted that helicopters, divers, police and firefighters are involved in the extensive search.

-PA