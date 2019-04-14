NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Three dead after small plane crashes near Mount Everest

Sunday, April 14, 2019 - 12:16 PM

A small passenger plane has crashed into a parked helicopter during takeoff near Mount Everest, killing at least three people and injuring four others.

The crash occurred while the plane, a Twin Otter belonging to Summit Air, was trying to take off from Lukla for Kathmandu in Nepal, aviation officials said.

The plane skidded off the runaway, hitting the Manang Air helicopter.

Both are private airline companies that cater to tourists and Nepalese in the country's remote areas.

The injured were airlifted to Kathmandu by helicopter. The dead included a pilot of the plane and two police officers who were near the parked helicopter.

The four passengers and a flight attendant on the plane were safe, officials said.

Following the crash, authorities suspended services at Tenzing Hillary Airport at Lukla, the gateway to Mount Everest.

The airport is often referred to as the world's most dangerous because of the short runway and difficult approach.

READ MORE

‘World’s biggest plane’ completes first flight

It is open only to helicopters and small fixed-wing aircraft. It sits at an elevation of 9,334 feet.

In May 2017, a cargo flight was landing in Lukla when it lost altitude and crashed into a mountain below the runway, killing both pilots. Poor visibility was blamed for the accident.

In February, a helicopter flying in bad weather crashed into a mountain in north-eastern Nepal, killing all seven people on board, including the country's tourism minister.

READ MORE

Protect our oceans, urges Seychelles leader during deep dive

More on this topic

Casemiro backs Bale to handle uncertainty over future

Technical issues close new Legoland ride in UK after just one day

Gardaí arrest driver for number of traffic offences after car crashes into barrier

Rape tweet to MP was ‘satire’, claims Ukip leader Gerard Batten

KEYWORDS

Mount Everestplane crash

More in this Section

Vitamin D deficiency linked to increased susceptibility to MS

Salisbury named UK’s best place to live after Novichok poisoning attack

Corbyn says Assange should answer questions about sexual allegations

Police in Spain clash with protesters targeting far-right party


Lifestyle

Library sale opens a brand new chapter

A necessary read: 'Antisemitism: Here and Now'

Reach for the sky: Pat Fitzpatrick hits the gym ahead of his next mountain challenge

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 13, 2019

    • 6
    • 7
    • 17
    • 24
    • 27
    • 44
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »