Three children die after getting trapped in freezer

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 09:12 AM

Three young children playing outside climbed into an unplugged chest freezer and died when they could not get out, authorities in Florida have said.

The children, aged one, four and six, could not be revived when they were found at a home in Live Oak in north Florida, the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said.

The youngsters lived at the house with the grandmother of two of the children and the other child’s mother, officials said.

The women were roommates.


The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that one of the women went inside to use the toilet and could not find the children upon returning.

The women searched the property and found the children in the freezer.

The sheriff’s office said foul play is not suspected.

The case will be forwarded for review to prosecutors.

- Press Association


