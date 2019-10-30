News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Three billboards outside Grenfell Tower demand ‘never again’

Three billboards outside Grenfell Tower demand ‘never again’
By Press Association
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - 03:52 PM

A Grenfell campaign group unveiled a series of billboards in England criticising the inquiry while also condemning London fire chiefs for their response to the tragedy there.

Seventy-two people died after the 24-storey residential tower block in north Kensington, London, was engulfed in flames following a kitchen fire on June 14, 2017.

Justice 4 Grenfell unveiled three billboards which bore the words: “Cover up 72 dead, never again”, “Grenfell Inquiry Report Recommendations: Government does not have to implement…” and “How come…???”.

Community members, including Justice 4 Grenfell campaigner Judy Bolton, hit out at London Fire Brigade bosses after the inquiry criticised “systemic failings” within the organisation.

Justice 4 Grenfell unveiled three billboards on the day the first inquiry report was published (Steve Parsons/PA)
Justice 4 Grenfell unveiled three billboards on the day the first inquiry report was published (Steve Parsons/PA)

Ms Bolton, who lost family in the blaze, said: “I live in the area and I lost people to the fire.

“From what we’ve heard with the reports with the fire service, you can see that there were certainly mistakes that were made.”

But she praised the individual firefighters, saying: “Those firefighters went into that building and not one of them gave up.

“They needed strong command, they needed strong guidance and with what’s coming through from the report it seems as though there have been things that have been lacking in regards to that, so definitely that does need to be addressed.

“In terms of having justice, we need to know who was accountable and why people died that night.”

READ MORE

Grenfell victims’ families say fire brigade bosses 'should be prosecuted'

Referring to the inquiry, which is chaired by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, Ms Bolton said: “I feel that the inquiry is actually back to front, the inquiry should have started with challenging what led up to Grenfell.

“We need to find out what led up to Grenfell and why that fire started in the first place.

“Deregulation and cuts within the fire service, within social housing, all of those things, it should have been able to start there.

“For us, justice for Grenfell is about leaving a legacy for Grenfell and that means challenging social change.

“Grenfell was a microcosm of everything that is wrong with this country today, about social housing, about deregulation, about cuts, about austerity, about simple people wanting to be able to work and live in decent housing.”

The cousin of Mahad Egal, who escaped his fourth floor flat in the burning tower with his wife and young children, told how she watched the tragedy unfold from her apartment in a neighbouring tower block.

The family member, who did not want to give her name, said: “With regards to the fire brigades, they did a fantastic job actually.

“The community did everything they could themselves but there wasn’t much support.”

“It’s still horrific to think about – just the word Grenfell …”

She said of Mr Egal: “He’s still in temporary accommodation.

“My cousin is in that predicament, he lived in that building … he was in Grenfell, he was living on the fourth floor.”

An elderly man who said he lost three friends in the fire said the Government needs to “just get things sorted”.

Hossien, 68, who lives near Latimer Road station, said he still visits the memorial place near the tower several times a year to see pictures of his friends and read the messages left behind.

Asked on what he thought of the first stage of inquiry, he said: “The Government are crooks, many more fires will happen if they don’t tackle the real issues like the structure of these buildings … they need to stop behaving this way and just get things sorted.”

READ MORE

Grenfell Tower cladding ‘principal’ reason for fire’s rapid spread – report

More on this topic

Grenfell victims’ families say fire brigade bosses 'should be prosecuted'Grenfell victims’ families say fire brigade bosses 'should be prosecuted'

Grenfell groups welcome report on ‘gravely inadequate’ fire brigade preparationGrenfell groups welcome report on ‘gravely inadequate’ fire brigade preparation

Timeline of events that formed ‘backbone’ of Grenfell Tower fire tragedyTimeline of events that formed ‘backbone’ of Grenfell Tower fire tragedy

Grenfell inquiry report urges 46 changes to ensure safety of high-rise residentsGrenfell inquiry report urges 46 changes to ensure safety of high-rise residents

Grenfell TowerfireTOPIC: Grenfell Tower

More in this Section

Vote victory helps Boris Johnson edge closer to December 12 electionVote victory helps Boris Johnson edge closer to December 12 election

Woman who left fiance’s stag party in the lurch after stealing money for Ibiza trip gets suspended sentenceWoman who left fiance’s stag party in the lurch after stealing money for Ibiza trip gets suspended sentence

Jurors consider verdicts in trial of members of paedophile hunting group in the UKJurors consider verdicts in trial of members of paedophile hunting group in the UK

Apple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone updateApple resumes human reviews of Siri audio with iPhone update


Lifestyle

How's the hour change going for you?Learner Dad: The hour isn’t back a week in our place and I’m already losing the will to live

When two-year-old Maisie McDonagh fell backwards off the couch onto a wooden floor last June, Clodagh Kenny never dreamed her daughter would need brain surgery.‘She was put on life support’: Temple Street doctors save a girl after a fall

I’m a 39-year-old man and I have recently discovered that I’m infertile. I love my girlfriend, but since I found out, I have really struggled to feel aroused.Sex file: I've lost my libido since infertility diagnosis

Beech trees and hedges illustrate the changing seasons to perfection, according to Peter Dowdall.Hedge your bets with beech

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 26, 2019

  • 13
  • 20
  • 37
  • 38
  • 39
  • 47
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »