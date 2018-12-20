NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Three astronauts return from International Space Station

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 07:33 AM

Three astronauts have returned to Earth after more than six months aboard the International Space Station.

A Russian Soyuz capsule with Nasa’s Serena Aunon-Chancellor, Russian Sergey Prokopyev and German astronaut Alexander Gerst of the European Space Agency (ESA) landed on the snow-covered steppes in Kazakhstan, about 87 miles south-east of the city of Dzhezkazgan.

They touched down a minute ahead of schedule at 11.02am local time (05.02 Irish Time).

The crew radioed that they were feeling fine.

READ MORE: Gatwick Airport suspends flights after drone sightings

Russian rescue teams in helicopters and all-terrain vehicles rushed to the landing site to extract the astronauts from the capsule charred by a fiery ride through the atmosphere.

The trio has spent 197 days in space.

Ground personnel help astronaut Alexander Gerst to get out of the capsule after landing in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan (Shamil Zhumatov/AP)

It was the first mission for Ms Aunon-Chancellor and Mr Prokopyev, while Mr Gerst flew his second to a total of 362 days in orbit, setting the ESA’s flight duration record.

The rescue crews helped the crew in their balky space suits leave the capsule and conducted an initial medical examination.

The astronauts will be taken to Dzhezkazgan for a brief welcome ceremony before being flown to their respective countries for more thorough check-ups.

Nasa astronaut Anne McClain, Russian Oleg Kononenko and David Saint-Jacques of the Canadian Space Agency, who have arrived at the station earlier this month, are set to remain in orbit until June.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

AstronautsInternational Space Station

Related Articles

First private Israeli lunar mission will launch in February

You may not even need a telescope to see Comet 46P/Wirtanen in the night sky this month

Asteroid photos ‘show no sign of smooth area for spacecraft landing’

Virgin Galactic aims to reach space with tourism rocket

More in this Section

Labour attacks Tories for anti-Corbyn ‘mini-riot’ in ‘stupid woman’ row

Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria causes concern for allies

French police handed pay boost after protests

North Korea ‘will not give up nuclear weapons unless US removes threat’


Lifestyle

6 essential tips for safe winter road trips – at home or abroad

This is the one thing a nutrition expert would never do at Christmas

7 unusual Christmas desserts from around the world you should try

Learning points: I miss daughter of my ex-partner — what should I do?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 19, 2018

    • 1
    • 5
    • 19
    • 24
    • 27
    • 42
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »