Three arrested in Wales after modern slavery probe at care homes

By Press Association
Thursday, November 07, 2019 - 07:50 AM

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of modern slavery offences following police operations at care homes in South Wales.

Gwent Police are investigating allegations that some staff at Danygraig Nursing Home in Newport and Ashville Residential Care Home in Brithdir are victims of modern slavery.

Two men, aged 53 and 64, from the Newport area, and a 43-year-old man from Surrey have been arrested and remain in custody.

Gwent Police said a reception centre for potential victims has been set up and specialist officers from the force’s Human Trafficking Team are working with the British Red Cross, the Salvation Army and others to support them.

Officers thanked the residents and their families for their co-operation.

Detective Chief Superintendent Nicky Brain said: “Due to the nature of the investigation, we are fully aware the warrants that have taken place today may cause concern to residents of these homes and their families.

“We would like to reassure them that this investigation is not as a result of any concerns raised regarding crimes committed against people residing in these homes.”

