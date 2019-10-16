News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Three arrested in connection with theft of gold toilet from Blenheim Palace

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 02:23 PM

Three people have been arrested in connection with a burglary at Blenheim Palace in which a golden toilet was stolen.

Thames Valley Police were called to reports of a burglary at Winston Churchill’s birthplace at Woodstock, Oxfordshire, on September 14.

The art installation lavatory, valued at around £4.8 million, was allegedly taken in the overnight raid at the 18th-century estate.

On Wednesday, the force announced that three further arrests had been made in connection with the burglary.

A force spokesman said: “A 35-year-old man, a 34-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, all from Oxford, were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit a burglary other than a dwelling.

“They all remain in police custody.”

The fully-functioning toilet named America had been plumbed in for visitors to use in a wood-panelled room.

A 66-year-old man from Evesham was previously arrested on suspicion of burglary, along with a 35-year-old man from Cheltenham who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to burgle.

