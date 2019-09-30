News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

‘Threat-to-life’ weather warning issued as downpours continue in Britain

‘Threat-to-life’ weather warning issued as downpours continue in Britain
By Press Association
Monday, September 30, 2019 - 03:03 PM

A threat-to-life warning has been issued, as parts of Britain brace for two more days of heavy downpours, ahead of some snowfall and the leftovers of a hurricane later this week.

On Monday, emergency services were searching for a person apparently swept away by the River Severn, after a yellow weather warning was issued for parts of Wales and the Midlands.

Gloucestershire Police were called at around 11:25am on Monday, after a member of the public was concerned a person had been swept away by the Severn Bore wave.

A spokesman said: “A search involving officers, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, the National Police Air Service and the Severn Area Rescue Association began in the Castlemeads area.

“Emergency services remain at the scene.”

As of Monday afternoon, there were 56 flood warnings in place across England and Wales, and a further 153 flood alerts.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

On Tuesday, the yellow weather warning will expand to include the majority of the south of England, South Wales, the Midlands and parts of East Anglia, as heavy showers bring a “small chance of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life”, according to the Met Office.

As the week continues, the remnants of ex-tropical storm Lorenzo could bring more autumnal conditions.

Currently classed as Hurricane Lorenzo, the storm is expected to hit the Portuguese Azores islands as a Category 2 on Monday, before possibly heading towards the UK at the end of the week.

Met Office meteorologist Nicola Maxey said: “There are big discrepancies in the way [Lorenzo] could travel over the Atlantic.

“It’s too early to tell which path it’s going to take, but it won’t be a hurricane by the time it gets here.

“As weather fronts pass over the Atlantic they slow down and potentially take on water, sometimes they’re nothing but a ball of energy by the time they reach us.”

Cooler air also plays a part in this week’s forecast, and snow is expected to fall in some parts of Scotland.

Ms Maxey added: “There is some snow in the forecast for Wednesday.

“Cold air will be coming in across the UK on Wednesday and we could see a light dusting of snow across the mountains in Scotland, but that’s not too unusual for the time of year.

“Through the rest of October, things are looking very changeable for the first week and that looks likely to continue through the second and third week.

“There doesn’t seem to be anything that would indicate anything unusual.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Met Eireann believes Thursday will be a 'danger period' as it tracks Hurricane LorenzoMet Eireann believes Thursday will be a 'danger period' as it tracks Hurricane Lorenzo

Status yellow rain warning issued in Cork and Kerry Status yellow rain warning issued in Cork and Kerry

Ulster weather: Cloudy with light rainUlster weather: Cloudy with light rain

Connacht weather: Sunshine and showers expected todayConnacht weather: Sunshine and showers expected today

Met OfficeRainWeatherTOPIC: Weather

More in this Section

‘Deceitful liar’ facing life sentence for film producer murder‘Deceitful liar’ facing life sentence for film producer murder

Ovarian cancer drug offers hope for men with advanced prostate cancerOvarian cancer drug offers hope for men with advanced prostate cancer

Pope Francis meets Jesuit who has been criticised for LGBT outreachPope Francis meets Jesuit who has been criticised for LGBT outreach

France’s ex-president Jacques Chirac laid to rest after national day of mourningFrance’s ex-president Jacques Chirac laid to rest after national day of mourning


Lifestyle

Although she is from Watergrasshill, Cork, Emer O’Sullivan’s heart has always been in Tipperary.Wedding of the Week: Premier county, premier wedding

The turning of the seasons, especially summer easing into autumn, has for centuries inspired poets. The changing colours of trees and falling leaves which crunch underfoot tend to get poetic juices flowing. “Every leaf seems bliss to me, fluttering from the autumn tree,” as Emily Bronte wrote so simply.Getting inspired by autumn

There’s a lot in what the small Swedish girl said about school- goers walking to school rather than getting the parents to drive them there. It would save diesel, save global warming, and be good for their health.We can talk about climate change till the cows come home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »