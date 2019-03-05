NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Thousands surround Albanian parliament to demand new elections

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 11:17 AM

Thousands of protesters supporting Albania’s opposition have surrounded the parliament, demanding the government’s resignation and early elections, and accusing the cabinet of corruption and crime links.

The building in capital Tirana was being shielded by hundreds of police officers and barbed wire.

Legislators with the centre-right Democratic Party-led opposition have resigned from their posts.

Recent rallies saw demonstrators using flares and throwing hard objects while police responded with tear gas.

A protester confronts police at the parliament building (Hektor Pustina/AP)

The opposition has not heeded calls from the European Union, the US and international organisations to enter talks with its political rivals.

The governing Socialists of prime minister Edi Rama hold 74 seats in the 140-seat parliament.

Albania hopes to launch membership negotiations with the European Union in June.

- Press Association

