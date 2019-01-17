NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Thousands skip school to attend Belgium climate protest

Thursday, January 17, 2019 - 01:27 PM

More than 10,000 students have skipped school again in Belgium to join a march demanding better protections of the globe’s fragile climate.

Despite the rain and cold, the colourful protest march in Brussels was bigger than the initial one last week.

Students hold up placards during the demonstration in Brussels (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Banners reading “School strike 4 Climate” and “Skipping school? No. We fight for our future” highlighted the march, which was free of incidents.

Some schools have shown understanding over the no-shows.

There was a bigger turnout than for the first protest (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)

Patrick Lancksweerdt, a director of a local school, told De Standaard newspaper that “education has to turn youngsters into mature citizens. By their actions, they proved that they are”.

The students hope to turn the rallies into weekly events.

- Press Association


