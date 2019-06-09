News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thousands protest in Hong Kong over extradition law

Sunday, June 09, 2019 - 09:41 AM

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets of Hong Kong to demonstrate against proposed changes to extradition laws that would allow some suspects to be sent to mainland China to face charges.

(Vincent Yu/AP)

The amendments have been widely criticised as eroding the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s judicial independence.

Under its “one country, two systems” framework, Hong Kong was guaranteed the right to retain its own social, legal and political systems for 50 years following its handover from British to Chinese rule in 1997.

(Vincent Yu/AP)

However, China’s ruling Communist Party has been seen as increasingly reneging on that agreement by forcing through unpopular legal changes.

