Thousands protest as bid to block Hong Kong masks ban fails

Thousands of protesters shouting “Wearing mask is not a crime” braved the rain to march in central Hong Kong as a court rejected a second legal attempt to block a ban on masks at pro-democracy rallies.

The ban came into force on Saturday, triggering more violence.

A teenage protester was shot in the thigh on Friday night when an off-duty police officer fired his pistol in self-defence. Protesters carrying umbrellas march past a pedestrian bridge displaying vandalized photos of tainted Chinese President Xi Jinping and communist party flags in Hong Kong (Vincent Yu/AP)

Politician Dennis Kwok said the High Court refused to grant an injunction on the mask ban on Sunday, but later this month it will hear an application by 24 legislators against Hong Long leader Carrie Lam’s use of emergency powers to impose the measure by circumventing the legislature.

Ms Lam said the masks ban was needed to stop the violence.