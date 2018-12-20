Update: Irish flights affected as drone causes Gatwick runway closure

Update: A number of Irish flights to London Gatwick have not taken off this morning after the airport was closed because of multiple drone sightings.

A number of flights from Gatwick to Dublin have also been delayed this morning, while more flights have started diverting to Shannon after the illegal drone activity in the vicinity of the British airfield.

Please note that @Gatwick_Airport has said that flights to & from the airport are currently suspended due to drone activity. Update from Gatwick here https://t.co/4ohwYBsXH8.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) December 20, 2018

Two drones were spotted near Gatwick's runway, disrupting flights to the airport and grounding outgoing ones.

Since all flights were suspended for a second time at 3.45am, flights have already been forced to divert airport in the UK, France and Ireland. Three British Airways flights have made unscheduled landings at Shannon Airport.

Flights from Las Vegas, Bridgetown (Barbados) and Cancun (Mexico) have already diverted to Shannon with no indication yet when passengers will continue to Gatwick.

All flights to and from Gatwick have been suspended due to the drones in the airfield, the airport has said.

1/2 Thurs 09.15: All flights to and from Gatwick are suspended due to ongoing drone activity activity around the airport. Unfortunately, there are significant delays and cancellations to all flights today.— Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 20, 2018

2/2 Please do not travel to the airport without checking the status of your flight with your airline first. We apologise to everyone affected, but the safety of all our passengers and staff is our no.1 priority.— Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 20, 2018

A Gatwick spokesman said 110,000 passengers were due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights today.

He was unable to state how many of these passengers had already been affected but the first wave of flights is normally the busiest time of the day.

Around 10,000 passengers were affected on Wednesday night after the runway was closed at 9.03pm.

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport if their flight is cancelled.

Earlier: Thousands of passengers affected as drone causes Gatwick runway closure

Ten thousand passengers have suffered flight chaos after the runway at Gatwick Airport was closed due to drones being flown nearby.

Flights in and out of the UK’s second busiest airport were suspended at about 9pm on Wednesday after two of the devices were seen near the West Sussex airfield.

Thursday 07.40: Flights to and from Gatwick remain suspended, due to drone activity. Please do not travel to the airport without checking with your airline first. We 're sorry for the inconvenience today, but the safety of our passengers and staff is our no.1 priority.— Gatwick Airport LGW (@Gatwick_Airport) December 20, 2018

Gatwick announced the runway had reopened at about 3am on Thursday, but 45 minutes later it was shut again after a further sighting of drones.

Chris Woodroofe, Gatwick’s chief operating officer, said drones had been spotted over the airport as late as 7am today. The scene inside a plane from Kiev after it landed at Birmingham having been diverted from Gatwick (@Christopher Lister/PA)

He blasted the “irresponsible” act, telling BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that 10,000 people had been affected by the closure, including 2,000 whose flights had been unable to take off.

He said two drones had been seen flying “over the perimeter fence and into where the runway operates from”.

- Press Association