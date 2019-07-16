News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Thousands of festival-goers flee fire on Croatian island

Thousands of festival-goers flee fire on Croatian island
Tuesday, July 16, 2019 - 11:21 AM

Tourists have spoken of frightening scenes after a fire broke out on the outskirts of a music festival in Croatia, prompting thousands to be evacuated.

Images posted to social media showed people fleeing the huge blaze near the edge of the Fresh Island festival in Pag, an island on the west of the country.

Eighteen-year-old student Seb Hertz arrived at the festival with friends and told PA he “straight away knew that it was serious”.

In a video posted to Twitter he could be heard exclaiming “Oh my God, it’s chaos” as people ran away.

Croatian police said the fire took hold close to the venue early on Tuesday, but that the fire was under control and no-one had been injured.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Fresh Island describes itself as “the hottest urban, hip hop & RNB experience on the beautiful island of Pag”, running from July 15-17. 

Acts in the line-up included US hip hop artist Tyga and British rapper Stefflon Don.

A promotional video on the festival’s website shows revellers dancing by the sea alongside the message “Welcome to Paradise”.

Following the fire, the festival said the beach had been closed “for safety precautions”.

In a series of tweets sent later in the morning, the festival said: “There was a forest fire near to Zrce Beach last night. After being advised by the police and emergency services to evacuate due to heavy winds, we guided festival goers to the parking area near Noa Club which was a safe distance from the fire.

“The emergency services are still working to contain the remaining fire so we can’t say just yet how this will affect today’s beach performances. Rest assured we’re doing everything we can to go ahead as planned to continue the parties.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all Fresh Islanders who were at the festival for being so patient and supportive of each other and for co-operating with security and emergency services during the fire to stay safe.”

The festival promised to share a further update with festival-goers “ASAP”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Sister of Croatian woman missing for 18 years held after body found in freezerSister of Croatian woman missing for 18 years held after body found in freezer

Four held in Croatia over Venice heist of Indian jewelsFour held in Croatia over Venice heist of Indian jewels

Former Croatian PM jailed over war profiteeringFormer Croatian PM jailed over war profiteering

Two Irish women in fatal Croatia bus crash lived in UK

croatiaFresh Island festivalPagZrce BeachTOPIC: Croatia

More in this Section

Two dead as building collapses in MumbaiTwo dead as building collapses in Mumbai

Brexit deadline could be extended, says European Commission candidateBrexit deadline could be extended, says European Commission candidate

EU top job candidate ‘would grant further Brexit extension if necessary’EU top job candidate ‘would grant further Brexit extension if necessary’

Apollo 11 astronauts return to launch pad 50 years on from moon heroicsApollo 11 astronauts return to launch pad 50 years on from moon heroics


Lifestyle

This year heralds the return of a much-maligned shade, pulled from the design doldrums and now paired with some unexpected complementary colours, materials and tone-on-tone activity, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Fifty shades of beige

Their romance took Laura Roset and Ken Mohally from Mallow to Moldova and back again.Wedding of the Week: Love spreads from Mallow to Moldova

Every day, I take my wife a cup of tea in bed. However, we sometimes make love in the mornings and she pauses to finish her cup before it goes cold.Sexual healing: Her long tea breaks cools the moment

As the Caped Crusader hits 80 years of protecting Gotham City, Chris Wasser looks at the history of the world’s darkest superhero.80 years on, Batman still packs a punch

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »