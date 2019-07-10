News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Thousands of endangered animals seized in global customs operation

Thousands of endangered animals seized in global customs operation
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 - 03:06 PM

Police and customs officials have carried out a global anti-wildlife trafficking operation that has led to the seizure of tens of thousands of endangered animals and the arrest of nearly 600 suspects.

The World Customs Organisation (WCO) and Interpol said that across 109 countries, in June, they conducted nearly 2,000 seizures in a historic operation that helped local authorities round up nearly 10,000 live turtles and tortoises, nearly 1,500 live reptiles, 23 live apes, 30 live big cats, hundreds of pieces of elephant tusk, half a ton of ivory and five rhino horns.

This massive disruption of criminal networks is key to saving endangered wildlife across the globe

“Wildlife crime not only strips our environment of its resources, it also has an impact through the associated violence, money laundering and fraud,” said Interpol secretary general Juergen Stock.

Interpol released images from the global trafficking haul: Thousands of protected tortoises crawling over each other in a dark container in Kazakhstan; an inquisitive-looking white tiger cub concealed in a pickup in Mexico; and elephant tusks lined up symmetrically on the ground in Kenya.

Officers with Ecuador’s Environmental Police hold a snapping turtle (Interpol via AP)
Officers with Ecuador’s Environmental Police hold a snapping turtle (Interpol via AP)

Operation Thunderball, which operated out of Interpol’s Singapore innovation complex, led to the arrest of 582 suspects.

Among the discoveries was a ray of hope that some trafficking is slowing: The WCO said it noted slight declines in the seizures of certain species in “a sign that continued enforcement efforts are bearing fruit”.

Conservation groups globally have applauded the anti-trafficking push.

“This massive disruption of criminal networks is key to saving endangered wildlife across the globe,” said the Wildlife Conservation Society.

It warned, however, that seizures and arrests are only a first step, and that “governments now must follow up with strong, meaningful prosecutions”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Christy Dignam's joy as cure found for his rare cancerChristy Dignam's joy as cure found for his rare cancer

Zookeeper mauled to death after metal slide separating tiger left open, inquest concludesZookeeper mauled to death after metal slide separating tiger left open, inquest concludes

Emmerdale cast remember ‘favourite human being’ Freddie Jones after death at 91Emmerdale cast remember ‘favourite human being’ Freddie Jones after death at 91

No-deal Brexit could endanger 40,000 jobs in Northern Ireland, report findsNo-deal Brexit could endanger 40,000 jobs in Northern Ireland, report finds

Wildlife

More in this Section

Homicide kills more people than armed conflict; Women continue to bear 'greatest burden'Homicide kills more people than armed conflict; Women continue to bear 'greatest burden'

Germany denies backing Bank of England chief Mark Carney as next head of IMFGermany denies backing Bank of England chief Mark Carney as next head of IMF

May compares Corbyn to 'Groucho Marx' in clash over ‘burning injustices’ during PMQs exchangesMay compares Corbyn to 'Groucho Marx' in clash over ‘burning injustices’ during PMQs exchanges

Indian airline technician crushed by landing gear flapsIndian airline technician crushed by landing gear flaps


Lifestyle

Kinde provides a supportive digital community for managing issues like anxiety and depression, says Liz Connor.A new social media platform has launched for people who want to talk about their mental health

Her new brand Haus Laboratories will be available on Amazon in September.6 of Lady Gaga’s biggest beauty looks as she announces her make-up line

The singer and her famous seven-year-old were matching on the red carpet again last night.5 times Beyoncé and Blue Ivy mastered mother-daughter twinning

A remake of The Lion King will reignite our passion for a species in worrying decline. Sarah Marshall finds a glimmer of hope in the Masai Mara.All hail the magical Kenyan kingdom where lions reign supreme

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 06, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 19
  • 27
  • 31
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »