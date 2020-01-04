News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thousands mourn Iranian general killed in US air strike

Saturday, January 04, 2020 - 07:24 AM

Thousands of mourners have gathered for a funeral procession through Baghdad for Iran’s top general and other militants killed in a US air strike.

General Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds force and mastermind of its regional security strategy, was killed in an air strike overnight on Friday near the Iraqi capital’s airport.

Iran has vowed harsh retaliation, raising fears of an all-out war.

US President Donald Trump says he ordered the strike to prevent a conflict.

His administration says Soleimani was plotting a series of attacks that endangered American troops and officials, without providing evidence.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional policy of mobilising militias across Iraq, Syria and Lebanon, including in the war against the Islamic State group.

He was also blamed for attacks on US troops and American allies over nearly two decades.

President Hassan Rouhani meets family of Gen Qassem Soleimani (Iranian Presidency Office/AP)
As tensions soared across the region, there were reports overnight of an air strike on a convoy of Iran-backed militiamen north of Baghdad.

Hours later, the Iraqi army denied any air strike had taken place. The US-led coalition also denied carrying out any air strike.

The Popular Mobilisation Forces, an umbrella group of mostly Iran-backed militias, and security officials had reported the air strike in Taji, north of the capital.

An Iraqi security official had said five people were killed and two vehicles were destroyed.

It was not immediately clear if another type of explosion had occurred.

Soleimani

