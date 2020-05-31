News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Thousands march across London protesting against George Floyd death

Thousands march across London protesting against George Floyd death
By Press Association
Sunday, May 31, 2020 - 08:00 PM

Thousands of people have marched across London to protest against the death of a black man restrained by police in America.

The Black Lives Matter demonstration on Sunday was organised after George Floyd died when a white officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck last Monday in Minneapolis.

The protest started in Trafalgar Square around lunch time, where people chanted Mr Floyd’s name and knelt on the floor en masse, before heading to the US embassy in Battersea.

Five people were arrested at the Nine Elms site, the Metropolitan Police said, including three for coronavirus breaches and two for assault on police officers.

Those detained were all between 17 and 25, Scotland Yard said.

One demonstrator said the protests were “very important because it is sending a clear message that we have had enough racial injustice in our country”.

Isabelle Orsini, 20, is originally from New York, but now lives in Kensington. She told the PA news agency:”The US obviously has a much deeper and darker history of black discrimination compared to the UK.

“The reason people are so angry is because this is reopening wounds that go back hundreds of years.

“It is very important that we do whatever it takes to tell our government that racism will not be tolerated.”

A woman is led away by police during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US embassy in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A woman is led away by police during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the US embassy in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

After Battersea, protesters – many wearing masks – crossed the river again, and headed through affluent Chelsea, Knightsbridge and Notting Hill, before gathering at the base of Grenfell Tower where 72 people died in a 2017 fire.

A reverend at a church on Trafalgar Square, where the protest started, said she was “very sympathetic” towards those marching but expressed some concern about how close they were.

Reverend Sally Hitchiner, associate vicar at St Martin-in-the-Fields, told PA: “It’s showing there are people in the UK who care passionately about the situation in the US.

“Clearly they’re not following lockdown and social distancing, but I think there’s a huge amount of passion there and that’s overriding their concerns.

People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
People take part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Trafalgar Square (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“It’s an issue that requires passion but at the same time there’s a huge amount of risk in what they’re doing.”

The London demonstration comes after tens of thousands of people joined nightly protests across the US since the death, with at least 1,600 people arrested in 22 cities as some demonstrations descended into violence.

READ MORE

More than 100 people take part in Dublin demonstrations showing solidarity with US protests

More on this topic

Rhian Brewster calls for change and justice in powerful anti-racism messageRhian Brewster calls for change and justice in powerful anti-racism message

Jadon Sancho reveals George Floyd protest on way to first ever hat-trickJadon Sancho reveals George Floyd protest on way to first ever hat-trick

Marcus Thuram takes a knee after scoring in Bundesliga clashMarcus Thuram takes a knee after scoring in Bundesliga clash

More than 100 people take part in Dublin demonstrations showing solidarity with US protestsMore than 100 people take part in Dublin demonstrations showing solidarity with US protests


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Black Lives MatterGeorge FloydLondonProtestTOPIC: George Floyd

More in this Section

‘Dangerous moment’ as England eases lockdown restrictions, says medical chief‘Dangerous moment’ as England eases lockdown restrictions, says medical chief

Minneapolis overwhelmed again by protests over George Floyd deathMinneapolis overwhelmed again by protests over George Floyd death

US National Guard summoned to aid cities amid custody death protestsUS National Guard summoned to aid cities amid custody death protests

EU urges Trump to rethink American funding cut for WHOEU urges Trump to rethink American funding cut for WHO


Lifestyle

Fearless is a slick new documentary airing next Monday on RTÉ 1 which follows Cork native and editor-in-chief of US Glamour, Samantha Barry, in the run up to the 29th Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Ruth O’Connor speaks to Barry about her editorship of one of Condé Nast's most important media outlets.The fearless Samantha Barry: From Ballincollig in Cork to editor of Glamour

This time last year Whiddy Island in West Cork was bustling with people who had caught the ferry for the short trip from Bantry to ramble the island’s boreens as part of the Bantry Walking Festival. Not so this year.Islands of Ireland: Whiddy in the same boat

Gomera is always replete with stories to tell, and this week is no exception.Damien Enright: Merciless predation on the beaches of Gomera

Denis Summers-Smith, the sparrow expert, died on the 5th of May last at the age of 99.Richard Collins: Adaptable sparrow — the ultimate home bird

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »