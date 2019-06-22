News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Thousands join climate protests in western Germany

Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 12:38 PM

Thousands of people have joined climate protests in the western German village of Hochneukirch near one of the country’s biggest coal mines.

Saturday’s rally comes two days after European Union leaders failed to agree on a plan to make the bloc’s economy carbon neutral by 2050.

Environmental activists block the tracks of the coal transport railway in Rommerskirchen (Marcel Kusch/dpa/AP)
Environmental activists block the tracks of the coal transport railway in Rommerskirchen (Marcel Kusch/dpa/AP)

German police have mobilised hundreds of officers to prevent the vast, open-cast mine and adjacent power plants from being blocked by protesters.

Protester Selma Schubert said, “It’s important to increase the pressure on the government.”

Following months of protests by students and a sharp rise in the polls for Germany’s Green party, Chancellor Angela Merkel recently threw her weight behind the idea of making the entire German economy climate neutral by 2050 — meaning no more man-made greenhouse gases would be added to the atmosphere.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Woman’s relaxing bath interrupted by slow worm

Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas engaged on Italian holiday

Body of retired Garda found in West Cork

Mark Ronson glad that ‘wrenching heartbreak’ allowed him to make new album

More in this Section

Nine dead after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

Three workers dead and 18 injured in Cambodia building collapse

Tory leadership chaos as police visit Boris Johnson’s home after neighbour reports row

Donald Trump says he cancelled Iran strikes after being told 150 would die


Lifestyle

FoodCloud's local solution to a global problem

Versatile youth sold on hip hop’s bling and drug culture

The Currabinny cooks: Tasty treats with local strawberries and raspberries

Lindsay Woods' tips for expectant parents

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 17
    • 30
    • 31
    • 34
    • 42
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »