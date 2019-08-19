News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Thousands forced to evacuate amid wildfire on Gran Canaria

Thousands forced to evacuate amid wildfire on Gran Canaria
By Press Association
Monday, August 19, 2019 - 11:37 AM

A wildfire that is throwing flames 160 feet into the air has forced emergency services to evacuate more than 5,000 people from Gran Canaria.

Canary Islands President Angel Victor Torres said 1,100 firefighters are being deployed on Gran Canaria, a mountainous volcanic island in the Atlantic Ocean archipelago off north-west Africa.

He said 14 water-dropping aircraft are due to join the battle against the blaze, which started on Saturday and has burned more than 8,400 acres.

Local fire officials said emergency workers are facing huge flames and treacherous wind shifts that are blowing embers into the air, starting secondary fires.

Gran Canaria is famous for its beaches and mountains. The island and its capital, Las Palmas, are popular holiday destinations for many Europeans.

READ MORE

Duke of York ‘appalled’ over Epstein sex scandal claims

- Press Association

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

North county Dublin residents and motorists warned after sightings of stag on the looseNorth county Dublin residents and motorists warned after sightings of stag on the loose

PSNI and British Army officers escape injury in Fermanagh bomb blastPSNI and British Army officers escape injury in Fermanagh bomb blast

Calls for redevelopment following fire at derelict industrial building in Cork cityCalls for redevelopment following fire at derelict industrial building in Cork city

Canary IslandsGran CanariaWildfire

More in this Section

Massive turnout of about 1.7 million for march in latest Hong Kong protestMassive turnout of about 1.7 million for march in latest Hong Kong protest

Iceland bids farewell to glacier; PM blames climate changeIceland bids farewell to glacier; PM blames climate change

Iran ‘preparing new satellite launch’ despite US criticismIran ‘preparing new satellite launch’ despite US criticism

Three dead as rival fans clash before Honduran football gameThree dead as rival fans clash before Honduran football game


Lifestyle

Frits Potgieter is General Manager with Muckross Park Hotel and Spa.You've Been Served: Frits Potgieter, Muckross Park Hotel and Spa

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »