Thousands evacuated after explosions at Russian military base in eastern Siberia

By Press Association
Tuesday, August 06, 2019 - 09:49 AM

Powerful explosions at a military depot in Russia’s Siberia have left 12 people injured and one missing, forcing over 16,500 people to leave their homes.

The Emergencies Ministry said that 9,533 people have been evacuated and about 7,000 fled on their own after Monday’s fire at a military ammunition depot near the city of Achinsk in eastern Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region.

The fire triggered massive explosions that sent plumes of black smoke high into the skies.

Smoke rises after explosions at a military base (RU-RTR Russian Television via AP)
Officials said 12 people were injured and one person is missing and feared dead.

The authorities suspended air traffic within 19 miles of the munitions site and halted train movement.

The military said it will send 10 heavy transport planes and helicopters to extinguish the blaze.

