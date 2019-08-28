News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Thousands drenched in red in Spain’s Tomatina battle

By Press Association
Wednesday, August 28, 2019 - 05:13 PM

More than 20,000 people have pelted each other with ripe tomatoes in the annual Tomatina street battle in a town in eastern Spain.

The party saw 145 tons of tomatoes offloaded from six trucks into crowds packing Bunol’s streets for the hour-long battle.

The fight left participants and the surrounding streets awash in red pulp.

A reveller lies in a puddle of squashed tomatoes in the village of Bunol, near Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP)
A reveller lies in a puddle of squashed tomatoes in the village of Bunol, near Valencia (Alberto Saiz/AP)

Participants donned swimming goggles to protect their eyes.

Organisers hosed the streets down moments after the event’s end while participants used public showers or the town river.

“It’s just amazing. Absolutely loved every minute of it,” said Abby Tacktee, 28, from Newcastle, England.

“It’s was just a laugh a minute.”

Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual Tomatina (Alberto Saiz/AP)
Revellers throw tomatoes at each other, during the annual Tomatina (Alberto Saiz/AP)

The event, which costs €12 for a basic ticket, with 5,000 tickets reserved for town residents and 17,000 for people from outside.

The event has been held for 74 years and was inspired by a food fight between local children in 1945 in the tomato-producing region.

