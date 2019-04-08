NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Thousands displaced by fighting for Libya's capital, says UN

Khalifa Hifter, who leads the Libyan National Army. File photo
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 01:24 PM

Some 2,800 people have been displaced by fighting between rival militias over Tripoli, the UN humanitarian co-ordinator in Libya said.

Maria do Valle Ribeiro said clashes have prevented emergency services from reaching casualties and civilians, and have damaged electricity lines.

She warned that the increased violence is worsening the situation for migrants held in the capital's detention centres.

Fighting was under way at the international airport, some 24 kilometres (15 miles) from central Tripoli.

The self-styled Libyan National Army, led by Khalifa Hifter, began an offensive against the capital last week.

Rival militias that support the UN-backed government in Tripoli have vowed to recapture all the areas recently seized by Hifter's forces.

The two sides reported that at least 41 people, including civilians, had been killed since Thursday.

- Press Association

READ MORE

US pulls some troops from Libya as warring faction marches on Tripoli

More on this topic

Libyan militias capture commander Hifter’s forces marching on Tripoli

Libyan strongman urges troops to march on Tripoli as UN boss pleads for talks

KEYWORDS

Libya

More in this Section

New technique to spy on cell eating habits could aid cancer diagnosis

US pulls some troops from Libya as warring faction marches on Tripoli

Supporters call for release of jailed Brazilian ex-president Lula

Israeli PM vows to annex West Bank settlements if re-elected


Lifestyle

From struggling troubadour to chart-topper: David Gray takes to Bórd Gais Energy Theatre stage

4 experts share their top tips for making your garden look gorgeous while helping wildlife too

Opening Lines: Amongst us stupid people, I think finally weeds are having a moment

Appliance of Science: Do we have a poor sense of smell?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 06, 2019

    • 4
    • 9
    • 10
    • 34
    • 35
    • 46
    • 11

Full Lotto draw results »