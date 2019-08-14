News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

'This isn't over' - Campaigner loses bid to take fight over Boris Johnson EU bus claim to Supreme Court

'This isn't over' - Campaigner loses bid to take fight over Boris Johnson EU bus claim to Supreme Court
By Press Association
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 - 11:26 AM

A campaigner who tried to prosecute Boris Johnson over his EU referendum bus claim has lost a bid to take his legal fight to the Supreme Court in England.

Marcus Ball attempted to bring a private prosecution against the British Prime Minister over his claim the UK sends £350 million a week to the European Union – which appeared on the side of a bus in the run up to the 2016 vote.

A decision to issue a summons was made by a district judge in May for Mr Johnson to attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face three allegations of misconduct in public office.

But the decision was ruled “unlawful” and quashed by High Court judges at a hearing in June.

This isn't over, we are not giving up.

Mr Ball’s legal team filed an application for permission to appeal to the Supreme Court over the ruling.

However, the application was thrown out on Wednesday by Lady Justice Rafferty – one of the High Court judges who quashed the original decision.

In a brief announcement, she said: “This application for leave to appeal to the Supreme Court is rejected.”

Mr Ball now has the option to apply directly to the Supreme Court for permission.

Speaking outside court after the ruling, he said: “This isn’t over, we are not giving up.

“We are pursuing it, absolutely.”

The £350 million figure was emblazoned on the red campaign bus used by Vote Leave during the referendum, with the slogan saying “We send the EU £350 million a week, let’s fund our NHS instead”.

Giving reasons for the High Court’s ruling in July, Lady Justice Rafferty said the “problem of false statements in the course of political campaigning is not new” and that Parliament had enacted laws to deal with “certain false campaign statements which it considers an illegal practice”.

However, she said this did not include false statements relating to publicly available statistics, and found that the district judge’s decision would have “extended the scope” of the offence of misconduct in a public office.

She also said it appeared that “there would have been no complaint” if Mr Johnson had used a figure of “£350 million per week gross, or £250 million per week net”.

READ MORE

Hammond: No-deal Brexit would be ‘betrayal’ of referendum result

- Press Association

More on this topic

Hammond: No-deal Brexit would be ‘betrayal’ of referendum resultHammond: No-deal Brexit would be ‘betrayal’ of referendum result

Amber Rudd says she will tell Boris Johnson not to suspend UK Parliament to force no-deal BrexitAmber Rudd says she will tell Boris Johnson not to suspend UK Parliament to force no-deal Brexit

How investors can shelter from the sterling crisisHow investors can shelter from the sterling crisis

What are the key dates in the countdown to the UK leaving the EU?What are the key dates in the countdown to the UK leaving the EU?

Boris JohnsonHigh CourtMarcus BallcourtTOPIC: Brexit

More in this Section

Greta Thunberg to set sail across Atlantic for climate summitsGreta Thunberg to set sail across Atlantic for climate summits

Flights resume after violent clashes at Hong Kong airportFlights resume after violent clashes at Hong Kong airport

Digital-detox holidaymakers reconnect with real world, study suggestsDigital-detox holidaymakers reconnect with real world, study suggests

San Francisco Opera cancels Domingo concertSan Francisco Opera cancels Domingo concert


Lifestyle

August of 1969 was a month of events in Northern Ireland which have echoed down through history.August 14, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »