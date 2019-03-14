This is what happened in the UK parliament during three days of historic Brexit voting

It has been an historic three days in the British House of Commons.

Here is what happened:

Tuesday

– MPs voted overwhelmingly to reject the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal for a second time, by 391 to 242. (PA Graphics/PA)

Wednesday

– The Commons voted in favour of an amendment to a Government motion which rejected the idea of the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal under any circumstances, by 312 votes to 308, although the vote is not legally binding.

– An amendment from the Malthouse Compromise group of Conservatives, which called for a “standstill” agreement lasting as late as the end of 2021, under which the UK would observe EU rules and pay into Brussels budgets, was heavily rejected by 374 votes to 164.

– Another amendment seeking to delay Brexit until May 22 was defeated by a majority of 210 MPs.

– MPs then supported the amended Government motion rejecting a no-deal Brexit by 321 votes to 278. (PA Graphics/PA)

Thursday

– MPs rejected an amendment seeking to extend Article 50 in order to hold a second Brexit referendum by 334 votes to 85. – Another amendment tabled by Labour MP Hillary Benn, which sought to allow the House of Commons to hold indicative votes on what kind of Brexit deal should be negotiated, was narrowly defeated by MPs, by 314 votes to 312. – A Labour amendment calling for a delay to Brexit to “provide parliamentary time for this House to find a majority for a different approach” was rejected by 318 votes to 302. – A Government motion seeking to extend the Brexit process was then passed by 413 votes to 202. (PA Graphics/PA)

- Press Association